Fuel price hike not linked to IMF conditions: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has stated that the recent increase in fuel prices bears no connection to any condition set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The decision was taken independently in response to global market conditions and the need to safeguard public finances, he asserted.

Speaking to journalists at his office in the Ministry of Finance at the Secretariat on Sunday, following his return from the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the IMF in Washington, the minister emphasised that no condition contrary to public interest would be accepted by an elected government.