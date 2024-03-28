People leaving cities for villages

People’s tendency to migrate to villages from cities increased during the coronavirus pandemic. The tendency is still prevailing even after the end of the pandemic. Rather, the tendency is gradually increasing further every year for socioeconomic reasons.

According to the figures of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the number of people who migrated to villages has doubled within just two years. In 2001, some six persons in every 1000 had moved to villages. The number increased to 14 in 2023.

These migration-related figures came up in the Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2023 report published by the BBS. The BBS conducted a survey on some 308,032 families to prepare the report.