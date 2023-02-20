PM Hasina presents Ekushey Padak-2023

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday presented the ‘Ekushey Padak-2023’ to 19 eminent persons and two organisations for outstanding contributions to different fields in the country.

She handed over the Ekushey Padak, the second highest civilian award in Bangladesh, at a ceremony at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

Ministry of Cultural Affairs organised the award-giving function on the occasion of the Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.