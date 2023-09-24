BCL dissolves CU unit committee

Bangladesh Chhatra League’s (BCL) central committee has dissolved its Chittagong University (CU) unit committee.
The decision was made today.
A press release signed by BCL president Saddam Hossain and general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan said, “As per the decision taken at an emergency meeting of Bangladesh Chhatra League central committee, the committee of Chittagong University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League has been dissolved.”
Sheikh Wali Asif told Prothom Alo, “There were various allegations against Chattogram University Chhatra League. We’ve seen the latest incident of assaulting Prothom Alo correspondent Mosharraf Shah. We dissolved the committee as the incident is embarrassing.”
Earlier this morning BCL men assaulted Prothom Alo Chittagong University correspondent Mosharraf Shah.
Mosharraf said the BCL men have threatened him not to write reports on BCL, the student wing of the ruling Awami League, while he was being beaten up.
He was assaulted at 11:30am on Sunday in front of the faculty of arts and
humanities in the campus.
Mosharraf said followers of BCL’s CU unit (now defunct) president Rezaul Haque assaulted him.
Chief medical officer of the University Medical Center, Abu Taiyab told Prothom Alo that four stitches had to be given on Musharraf's forehead. He also has an injury on his hand. X-ray should be done.
He was sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for better treatment.