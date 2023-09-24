BCL men assault Prothom Alo Chittagong University correspondent

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men have assaulted Prothom Alo Chittagong University correspondent Mosharraf Shah.
Mosharraf said the BCL men have threatened him not to write reports on BCL, the student wing of the ruling Awami League, while he was being beaten up.
He was assaulted at 11:30am on Sunday in front of the faculty of arts and humanities in the campus.
Mosharraf said followers of university unit BCL president Rezaul Haque assaulted him.
Mosharraf Shah told Prothom Alo that he was going towards the vice-chancellor's office around 11:30am to collect news and comments regarding Chattra League’s clash, vandalism and beating of the chief engineer in the university on Saturday.
When he reached in front of the second arts and humanities faculty, at that time, 15 to 20 Chhatra League activists first pushed him from behind. Then they asked him if he has written any report on Chattra League or not. Some of them punched his forehead and face, kicked him in the chest and hit him on the hands.
While beating him up, Mosharraf said, those leaders and activists warned him of not writing anymore reports on Chhatra League in future. They said, “Write up anymore reports and we’ll see who comes to save you. There should be no news about Chhatra League.”
Mosharraf received first aid for his injuries at the university medical center. He was then sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital since he had sustained injuries in the chest and hands.
Chief Medical Officer of the University Medical Center, Abu Taiyab told Prothom Alo that four stitches had to be given on Musharraf's forehead. He also has an injury on his hand. X-ray should be done. Apart from this, he has been sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for better treatment.
Superintendent of police in Chattogram SM Shafi Ullah told Prothom Alo that they have been informed about the attack and have discussed the matter with the university administration including the proctor. Efforts are on to arrest those involved.