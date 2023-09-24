BCL men assault Prothom Alo Chittagong University correspondent

Mosharraf Shah told Prothom Alo that he was going towards the vice-chancellor's office around 11:30am to collect news and comments regarding Chattra League’s clash, vandalism and beating of the chief engineer in the university on Saturday.

When he reached in front of the second arts and humanities faculty, at that time, 15 to 20 Chhatra League activists first pushed him from behind. Then they asked him if he has written any report on Chattra League or not. Some of them punched his forehead and face, kicked him in the chest and hit him on the hands.

While beating him up, Mosharraf said, those leaders and activists warned him of not writing anymore reports on Chhatra League in future. They said, “Write up anymore reports and we’ll see who comes to save you. There should be no news about Chhatra League.”