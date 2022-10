Five dengue patients died while 903 patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country during the past 24 hours (till 8am today).

"As many as 575 dengue patients were hospitalized in Dhaka city and 328 patients were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka during the past 24 hours," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"A total of 118 people died from dengue disease between 1 January and 24 October. The first death from dengue was reported on 21 June, this year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.