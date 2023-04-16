Dhaka weather to remain hot today, temperature to rise at night

People in Dhaka two cities have been experiencing intense heat since the first day of Boishakh.
The temperature in Dhaka reached a record high, at 40.4 degree Celsius, on Friday.
There is no possibility of the heat decreasing in the next two days while the temperature will rise at night.
Meteorologist Shahinur Islam told Prothom Alo that there is no possibility of the heat decreasing in the next two days.
It may rain in the Sylhet region after two days. Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping across all parts of the country, particularly in Dhaka, Faridpur, Munshiganj, Pabna, Bagerhat, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia.
Meanwhile, the temperature may slightly increase in Dhaka and nearby areas, according to a release from the meteorological department published on Sunday at 7:00am.
The temperature of Dhaka was at 28.2 degree Celsius at 6:00am on Sunday with 78 per cent humidity.