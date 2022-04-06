'Land acquisition delays Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar railway project'

It is one of the fast-track projects undertaken by the government. What are the reasons behind the failure to complete the project within the stipulated time? What were the setbacks?

One of the barriers was the Covid-19 pandemic. However, land acquisition turned out to be a bigger setback than the pandemic as it took a long time.

A deal was signed with the contractor for land acquisition in 2017, but it took until 2019 to get the land, to be more exact, to get the land on document. The reality is that some of the lands are yet to be handed over.

There are lawsuits filed over the lands and this is why the owners are not being compensated. A lot of other problems prevail there, but the biggest one was land acquisition.

The second hurdle was carrying out project work in the reserved forest area. Out of the 100-kilometer project, some 15 kilometers went through the reserved forest area. It took a long period to get this forest land allotted.

There were more complications even after getting control over the land as cutting trees in reserved forest areas requires special permission. These issues took a long time to be fixed.

Shifting electric poles and towers appeared as another barrier. There were many big poles and we had to struggle to shift those. Some poles still remain there but these would not make us suffer that much.