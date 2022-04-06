'Land acquisition delays Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar railway project'

It is one of the fast-track projects undertaken by the government. What are the reasons behind the failure to complete the project within the stipulated time? What were the setbacks?
One of the barriers was the Covid-19 pandemic. However, land acquisition turned out to be a bigger setback than the pandemic as it took a long time.
A deal was signed with the contractor for land acquisition in 2017, but it took until 2019 to get the land, to be more exact, to get the land on document. The reality is that some of the lands are yet to be handed over.
There are lawsuits filed over the lands and this is why the owners are not being compensated. A lot of other problems prevail there, but the biggest one was land acquisition.
The second hurdle was carrying out project work in the reserved forest area. Out of the 100-kilometer project, some 15 kilometers went through the reserved forest area. It took a long period to get this forest land allotted.
There were more complications even after getting control over the land as cutting trees in reserved forest areas requires special permission. These issues took a long time to be fixed.
Shifting electric poles and towers appeared as another barrier. There were many big poles and we had to struggle to shift those. Some poles still remain there but these would not make us suffer that much.
As the railway line is going across the reserved forest area, how will it impact the biodiversity in the forest?
We have kept in our mind the issue of Asian elephants’ movement. There are arrangements to maintain the biodiversity and we are working in a very conscious manner.
In an effort to keep elephant movement unhampered, we have constructed three underpasses and an overpass is under-construction. Initiatives are being taken so that the elephants do not require approaching the rail line area. The forest department planted trees there for elephant food and we have financed it. Elephants like eating salt, which is also being arranged.
Besides, we have dug a water body there as the elephants like it.
The railway track is about to be installed and trains will start operating soon. What kind of change will appear in this region? How will it benefit?
Cox’s Bazar is the most favourite tourist spot in our country. Sometimes the middle class or lower middle class people cannot afford the cost of transportation to Cox’s Bazar.
There will be no transportation problem and travel to Cox's Bazar would be safe, affordable and environment friendly once the train starts operation.
Another issue is that Cox’s Bazar and southern Chattogram are yet to see any industrialization. Once the rail line is opened, raw materials, agriculture products, sea fishes, dried fishes, bamboo, cane, forest products of the area can easily be transported and thus industrialization will take place there. The area will change radically.
Any comment about the Cox’s Bazar railway station?
All kinds of facilities are being incorporated in the railway station at Cox’s Bazar. For example, there will be hotel, shopping mall, and conference centre. All the things that are required in a city will be arranged there.
The facilities will be leased out to the private sector for operation. We will not do business there. And this station will be equipped with facilities required for the young generation. There will also be a locker system.
How long will it take to travel from Chattogram to Cox’s Bazar?
It will take maximum one and a half hours to travel the 100-kilometer stretch from Dohazari to Cox’s Bazar.
The journey from Chattogram to Dohazari currently takes one and a half hours. The tenure will be shortened to around 40 minutes if the existing issues of Kalurghat bridge are fixed.
It means that a journey from Chattogram to Cox’s Bazar will take 2 or 2:15 hours in total.
If the Cox’s Bazar journey starts from Dhaka, another 5 or 6 hours will be added to the travel period.
A total of six trains will ply on the route regularly while a train will leave the platform every two hours.
The railway track, which is now single-lined, will be upgraded to a double-lined one in future. The authorities have kept necessary land in this regard.
The Kalurghat Bridge is the main obstacle to reap the full potential of the rail line. What are your preparations to solve the issue?
I have talked about it repeatedly. I do not want to say more about the issue as there is a separate project director for it.
Even then, I would say that we won’t be able to reap the full benefit of the railway track if we cannot use the bridge. The railway authorities have entrusted Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) with fixing the issues so that we get some benefits.
The bridge will be strengthened for movement of big locomotives and overall speedy movement of trains.
But this is not a permanent solution. Only a fresh bridge can solve the prevailing problems and work is in progress regarding this.
*This report appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Misbahul Haque