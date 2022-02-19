Land acquisition funds for the poor misappropriated

The Single Point Mooring (SPM) project for construction of a floating oil depot and oil storage facility is underway at the Moheshkhali island in Cox’s Bazar. Cox’s Bazar district administration acquired 191 acres of forest land for the project. The authorities also requisitioned 144 acres of privately-owned land for three years. The government allocated Tk 520 million as compensation for the owners and occupiers of the land. Many of the genuine owners of the land, however, did not receive any compensation. A gang of unscrupulous people allegedly embezzled a big chunk of the money by creating a group of fake owners.

These details were revealed in an investigation carried out by Sharif Uddin, the recently dismissed deputy assistant director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Sharif Uddin submitted the probe report to the ACC’s Chattogram district office on 30 June. Names of 96 persons including Cox’s Bazar pourashava mayor Mujibur Rahman, member of parliament from Cox’s Bazar-2 constituency Ashek Ullah Rafiq, former deputy commissioner of Cox’s Bazar Kamal Hossain, project area Kalarmarchhara union parishad’s chairman Tarek Bin Osman (Sharif) and his relatives surfaced in the report.

The probe report alleged that these persons misappropriated 40 to 100 per cent of the funds designated as compensation for the impoverished landowners. ACC last January sought more detailed investigation on the issue and a new investigation officer has been given the responsibility to probe the matter.