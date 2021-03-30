Language Movement hero Yusuf Kalu passes away

Language Movement veteran and journalist Yusuf Kalu passed away at a hospital in Barishal on Monday due to old age complications. He was 91.

Yusuf Kalu, also a freedom fighter, breathed his last at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital around 5:45pm, said his son Md Shohagh.

Born on 17 January 1931 at Miabari in Razapur Kanudaskathi of Jhalakati district, Yusuf was the youngest son of his father Obaidul Karim (Raza Mia) and mother (Fatema Khatun).

He was a student of Barishal BM College. Until the death, he was active in works related to the history of Language Movement and Liberation War.

Yusuf became involved in the Language Movement in 1948 when he was a student of class VIII.

After passing Matriculation, he got admitted to IA at the Commerce Department of BM College and involved in Chhattra Union.

He was also a member of the 25-member ‘Language Movement Council’.