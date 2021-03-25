Language movement veteran, Liberation War organiser Zakaria Chowdhury no more

His father Yahya Chowdhury was the first Bengali district magistrate of Kushtia and Dhaka in 1957 and was a Member of National Assembly (MNA).

Zakaria was born on 18 November 1933 in Assam of India, where his father was posted at the time.

He became involved in the anti-British movement while studying in Karimganj. He did his bachelor with honours in Economics from the University of Dhaka in 1955.

While studying in DU, Zakaria was arrested from a procession during language movement in 1952. Later in 1957, he had enrolled for Bar-at-Law in Lincoln's Inn in London.

The following year while still in London, he joined the movement against the military rule in Pakistan. He formed a secret political organisation called “Purboshuri” in 1960 as part of a plan to liberate East Bengal.

During Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s visit to London in 1963, Zakaria Chowdhury presented his organisation's aim for the liberation of the then East Pakistan to Bangabandhu who agreed to their views. From then on, Zakaria Chowdhury had close communication with Bangabandhu, says a press release.