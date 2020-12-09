'Latifur Rahman Naturenomics Award' launched in India

Balipara Foundation of India’s Assam has announced the launch of an award in the name of Transcom Group's founding chairman Latifur Rahman.

"Latifur Rahman Naturenomics Award" would be conferred from 2021.

The award will honour extraordinary efforts made to create a thriving ecosystem and livelihood in Sylhet, Chattogram Hill Tracts and the Sundarbans-Khulna regions.

The announcement came Saturday at the end of four-day virtual edition of the eighth Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics Forum 2020.

Balipara Foundation is an environmental group based in Assam. The organisation held its eighth conference which was participated by global leaders and experts. The theme of this year’s conference was "Ecology is Economy".