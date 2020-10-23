Launch services on Barishal route suspended until further notice

Launch services on Barishal’s internal routes were suspended on Friday morning due to inclement weather, reports UNB.

Traffic inspector Md Kabir of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) said launch services on all internal routes of Barishal district remained suspended since the morning.

The restriction will remain in place until further notice, he said.

Meanwhile, the low-lying areas of Barishal city have been inundated by torrential rains.