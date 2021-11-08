Launch services resume with up to 42pc fare hike

Launch owners have called off their strike, part of the wider transport strike protesting a 23 per cent hike in the price of diesel, following a decision to increase fares by up to 42 per cent.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has increased the fares for short distance-journeys by 35.3 per cent, and for long distances by 42 per cent, reports UNB.

The decision was made at a meeting between the BIWTA authorities and launch owners in the capital on Sunday.