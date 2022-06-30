Lawmaker Rumeen irate over law minister's indecent remark

BNP lawmaker from reserved seat Rumeen Farhana vented her anger against a comment of law minister Anisul Huq in the parliament.

She claimed this a 'personal attack' as he was being unable to respond logically.

Addressing a discussion on the proposed budget for 2022-23 fiscal at a parliament on Wednesday, Rumeen censured the country's electoral system and termed the current session a Padma Bridge or BNP session.