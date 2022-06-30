Lawmaker Rumeen irate over law minister's indecent remark

Replying to the claim of Rumeen, law minister Anisul Huq said "It is being said that we rebuke Khaleda Zia here (in parliament), and we are talking excessively about Padma Bridge."
Terming the Padma Bridge inauguration as a historic moment after independence, the minister asked, "Why won't we talk about Padma Bridge? What should we talk about? Will we talk about her (Rumeen Farhana) clothes? I wouldn't do that."
Parliamentarian Rumeen objected to the remarks immediately and said when there is no logic, a person attack is made and this is called a 'fallacy' in logic.
"Being unable to come up with logic, the minister asked whether there would be a discussion regarding my clothes. This is an indecent remark that we cannot expect from the law minister," said Rumeen Farhana.
She also said the prime minister is a woman, the parliament speaker is a woman. The law minister's remark is shameful for the whole parliament.