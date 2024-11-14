Energy companies approve 3 luxury vehicles at a cost of Tk 150m

The energy division gave approval to procurement of three luxury vehicles at a cost of Tk 150 million flouting rules although there was no necessity for these vehicles. The boards of relevant companies under the energy division approved the procurement months before the fall of Awami League government.

Although Tk 150 million was earmarked, Tk 50 million for each vehicle, these vehicles are supposed to cost less than Tk 45 million.

The boards of Bangladesh Gas Field Company (BGFCL), Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (BAPEX) and Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company gave this approval separately.

Among the three companies, BGFCL and BAPEX have already bought vehicles while Titas could not buy it before the fall of Awami League government on 5 August.

Top officials of the ministry go to inspect the progress of projects undertaken by the companies under the ministry once or twice a year.

The relevant companies provide the top officials of the ministry the vehicles during the inspection. However, the energy division directed the relevant companies to procure the vehicles verbally due to the government’s austerity measures at that time.