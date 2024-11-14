Awami League tenure
Energy companies approve 3 luxury vehicles at a cost of Tk 150m
The energy division gave approval to procurement of three luxury vehicles at a cost of Tk 150 million flouting rules although there was no necessity for these vehicles. The boards of relevant companies under the energy division approved the procurement months before the fall of Awami League government.
Although Tk 150 million was earmarked, Tk 50 million for each vehicle, these vehicles are supposed to cost less than Tk 45 million.
The boards of Bangladesh Gas Field Company (BGFCL), Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (BAPEX) and Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company gave this approval separately.
Among the three companies, BGFCL and BAPEX have already bought vehicles while Titas could not buy it before the fall of Awami League government on 5 August.
Top officials of the ministry go to inspect the progress of projects undertaken by the companies under the ministry once or twice a year.
The relevant companies provide the top officials of the ministry the vehicles during the inspection. However, the energy division directed the relevant companies to procure the vehicles verbally due to the government’s austerity measures at that time.
The Awami League government took up austerity measures towards the end of its rule. Strict directives were issued from the prime minister’s office at that time. Due to the shortage of money and dollars even fuel could not be supplied as per demand.
The government also fixed the maximum price for procuring vehicles. Yet the boards of three energy sector companies approved the purchase of these Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for the luxury of top officials.
Md Nurul Alam, the then secretary of energy and mineral resources division, was in charge of the board chairman of those three companies. The process to buy the three vehicles was taken up as per his direction. He was made an officer on special duty (OSD) shortly after the caretaker government took over.
The officials of the relevant companies said the chairman was provided Pajero jeeps. But the former energy secretary directed to provide more luxurious vehicles as he was a grade-1 officer. Many suspect that state minister Nasrul Hamid might have also approved the directive in the end.
Nasrul Hamid could not be reached as he has been hiding since the fall of the Awami League government.
According to the notification issued by the finance ministry on 1 August, jeeps (not more than 2700 cc) for government officials at grade-1 and grade-2 could be purchased at Tk 14.5 million including VAT and tax. This notification is still in effect. There is no scope to buy cars at a price higher than this ceiling.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) chairman Janendranath Sarker said the proposal to buy cars for the Titas Gas was sent to him for approval. He rejected the proposal. However, he didn’t receive any proposal to buy cars for the BGFCL and BAPEX.
Sources say in some cases, some officials buy vehicles with project money at higher prices. However, three companies have approved the vehicle purchase budget from the vehicle purchase section of the company's revenue budget.
BGFCL was quick to buy vehicles
The BGFCL purchased vehicles within a month of the approval of the proposal to buy vehicles. According to the sources the board gave the approval for purchasing a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (TXL) in a meeting held on 10 February. The car was purchased from the Narayanganj dockyard under the direct purchase method.
However, cars are not manufactured at the Narayanganj dockyard. It has been learned that the car was supplied from a private company. The car was delivered to the BGFCL on 10 March. The agency bought the 2700cc car at a price of nearly Tk 300 million.
Md Fajlul Haque took over as the managing director of the BGFCL on 16 February.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said the process of purchasing the car following the board approval had already started by the time he took over. However, the price of the car was much less than the allocation. The then board chairman used the car for personal purposes. He started using the car for official works after the fall of the government.
Fall of the government before the purchase
The Titas sources say a decision was taken at board meeting of the company to purchase zip between 2700 cc and 3200 cc. Some Tk 50 million was allocated for this from the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal. The board ordered to buy the zip through the local tender method. Although a tender was called after the meeting, it is yet to be finalised.
The Titas, however, moved away from its decision to purchase vehicles after the interim government took over. The company supplies gas in the city areas of Dhaka, Narayanganj and Mymensingh. It has no scope to take up any project outside the city areas.
BAPEX in trouble with the vehicles
The BAPEX decided to purchase a 2755 cc zip in a board meeting, held on 28 January. It was decided to call a tender to purchase the vehicle. Some Tk 50 million was granted for the car from the 2023-24 budget for this.
According to the meeting minutes of the BAPEX board meeting, the top officials of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, ministries and IMED and board members sometimes pay visits to the field level. However, they cannot be provided with standard cars. So it is essential to purchase a car up to their standard.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on 29 October, the then BAPEX chairman Md Nurul Alam said the government planned to dig 100 wells. So it was essential to buy cars. However, if it is written that the cars were to be bought for senior officials of the ministry, it is wrong.
He verbally ordered not to receive the car as there was no approval from the finance ministry for it after the fall of the previous government.
Nurul Alam further said he didn’t need any vehicle as there was already a car allocated for him as the secretary. Besides, he had another allocated by the Titas.
BAPEX sources say the vehicle was purchased under an open tender method at a price of Tk 42.5 million. A private company got the work. However, the previous government fell before the vehicle was cleared from the Chattogram port. It remained there for some time.
The BAPEX took time to make a decision regarding the car. However, the car was cleared from the port later at the behest of the supplying company.
However, a top BAPEX official claimed that they are yet to receive the car. He said they are maintaining a secrecy regarding the vehicle. Nobody is making it clear as to where the vehicle is now. They are waiting for the instructions from the interim government.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, M Tamim, former adviser of minerals of the former caretaker government, said “Although the company is independent, it must follow all the government instructions. However, the company board has misused the power. There must be some personal interest behind the decision. More cases like this will come to fore in case of proper investigations.”
* This report appeared on the print and online versions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Galib Ashraf and Ashish Basu