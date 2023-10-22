RMG workers propose Tk 20,400 as minimum salary, owners for Tk 10,400

After receiving the proposals from both sides, Liakat Ali said that the workers’ side is asking for Tk 20,400 and the owners’ side is asking for Tk 10400. “There is quite a gap in the proposals of both parties.”

“The fifth meeting of the wage board will be held on 1 November. The meeting will propose reducing the gap,” he said.

Former president of BGMEA Siddiqur Rahman said there is always a difference in the proposals of the workers and the owners.

He said, “Keeping in mind the state of the global economy and the various contexts of industrial entrepreneurs, we have made this proposal.”