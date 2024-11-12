Grand Imam of Al-Azhar invites Yunus to deliver speech at the millennium-old institution

Ahmed Eltayeb, the Grand Imam of the Al-Azhar Al Sharif, on Tuesday said Bangladesh would prosper and grow under the leadership of the country's chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus.

The head of one of the most respected Islamic religious institutions also invited Prof Yunus to deliver a speech at the millennium-old institution, saying the Al-Azhar University would announce new fully funded scholarships for the Bangladeshi students.

The Al-Azhar Grand Imam said this when he called on Prof Yunus at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in the Azerbaijan capital Baku on Tuesday morning, according to a press release of the chief adviser's press wing.

"We are optimistic about the future of Bangladesh under your leadership. You are a man of wisdom," Ahmed Eltayeb said, adding the country would reach a new height after the revolution.

"I salute you for adopting wiser approach," he said.