Legal notice seeks Hindu, Buddhist women's right to inherit property

A legal notice has been issued to the government asking it to take necessary steps to ensure equal rights of inheritance of property for Hindu and Buddhist women, reports news agency UNB.

Supreme Court lawyer Tanay Kumar Saha issued the notice to secretaries of cabinet division, law ministry and religious affairs ministry.

Saha said Hindu and Buddhist women are not entitled to inherit property due to religious dictates, not the patriarchy per se. Sections 27 and 28 of the Constitution ordain equal rights for men and women, he said.