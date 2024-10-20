Attempt to murder case filed against ZI Khan Panna

Supreme Court’s senior lawyer ZI Khan Panna has been accused in an attempt to murder case with capital’s Khilgaon police station.

The case was filed on 17 October. A total of 180 people including Awami League’s general secretary Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan have been made accused in the case.

ZI Khan Panna is accused no. 94 in the case.