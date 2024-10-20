Attempt to murder case filed against ZI Khan Panna
Supreme Court’s senior lawyer ZI Khan Panna has been accused in an attempt to murder case with capital’s Khilgaon police station.
The case was filed on 17 October. A total of 180 people including Awami League’s general secretary Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan have been made accused in the case.
ZI Khan Panna is accused no. 94 in the case.
The case was filed over attempted murder on a person named Ahadul Islam by shooting and beating up on 19 July. Ahadul Islam’s father Md Baker filed the case.
According to the case statement, Md Baker joined student movement at Shukkur Ali Garments intersection at the west of Meradia Bazar in Khilgaon on 19 July. The demonstrators were attacked by police, BGB and RAB members as well as leaders of Awami League, its associate organisations and 14-party alliance men. In order to disperse the peaceful demonstration, the law enforcers and the then ruling party men shot bullets towards the protesters. Ahad was shot on his left leg. The attackers also beat up the bullet-hit Ahad. He was taken to a local clinic, then to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and finally to Mehendiganj upazila health complex.
Asked about the case, ZI Khan Panna said the case was filed three months after the incident. I am sure that the case was filed at the behest of any influential person. But I was active in favour of the quota reform protesters.
Panna said he cannot even remember if he had ever gone to Meradia, the place of the incident.
Khilgaon police station’s officer in charge Md Daud Hossain told Prothom Alo that the case was filed as per the allegation of the plaintiff. Investigation will be carried out and anyone found innocent would be relieved.
ASK’s statement
ZI Khan Panna is the chairperson of rights organisation Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK). He was vocal against Digital Security Act, human rights abuses and infringement on freedom of speech during the reign of Awami League.
He took a bold stance against human rights violation during the student-people demonstration during July and April. He also stood for students in the court.
Lawyer ZI Khan Panna, however, criticised some of the decisions of the interim government in recent times. He also strongly criticised the interim government's stance on rewriting the constitution.
ZI Khan Panna told the media that the preamble of the constitution, which was written by the blood of 3 million people, cannot be changed. If it does, then there will be a great war, not a war.
Rights organisation said the case against ZI Khan Panna is unwarranted and reprehensible. A statement issued by this organisation today, Sunday, said there is a suspicion that the case may have been filed due to dissatisfaction of any party with regard to ZI Khan Panna's stance, opinions and statements related to human rights and the current context. Also, the case appears to be harassing.
ASK's statement further said that human rights activist ZI Khan Panna spoke and continues to speak for human rights throughout his life. He is making relentless efforts to establish the rights of common people. Sometimes some got into displeasure of one particular group for speaking out against crossfire, disappearances, torture; again he was in trouble by another group for speaking in favour of freedom of opinion and rights of religious and ethnic minorities.