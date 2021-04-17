Liberation war got institutional shape through formation of Mujibnagar govt: Mozammel

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Friday urged the people to perform their respective duties properly for building Sonar Bangla under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina imbued with patriotism and lessons of the Mujibnagar Day.

The spirit and teaching of the historic Mujibnagar day will continue to inspire the nation from generation to generation, he added, reports state-run news agency BSS.

The minister made this call in a message issued on the eve of the historic Mujibnagar Day.

Describing 17 April as a glorious and memorable day in the history of Independent Bangladesh, Mozammel Huq said the first government of Bangladesh had taken oath on this day at the Mango orchard in Baidhyanathtala of Meherpur district in 1971.