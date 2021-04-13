Life-saving medical equipment lying idle

On 11 April, a virtual meeting was held at the initiative of the Ministry of Health on the progress of two projects funded by the WB and ADB. The meeting, chaired by Health Services Division’s secretary Lokman Hossain Miah, was attended by senior officials from several other ministries as well as two directors of the two projects, and several officials from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

An official who had been present at the meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity, said some work was supposed to have been done on an emergency basis under these two projects. The work began, but was stalled after allegations of irregularities and corruption surfaced. There have been changes in several important posts of DGHS and the health ministry, but work on the projects has not progressed.

A total of Tk 67.85 billion (Tk6,785 crore) has been allocated for the project named “Covid-19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness” funded by the World Bank. And Tk 13.64 billion has been allocated for the project "Covid-19 Response Emergency Assistance” funded by ADB. The duration of both the projects is three years. These two projects started in April 2020 and are scheduled to be ended by June 2023.

Efforts were made to contact health minister Zahid Maleque regarding the medical supplies, but he was unavailable for comment. Lokman Hossain Miah, secretary of the Department of Health Services, said he does not want to make any remark as he took the charge only a few days ago.