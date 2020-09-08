Limited ATM booth operation may continue

Sources said some banks keep their ATM booth operation closed for 8 hours from 11:00pm to 7:00am while some keep it suspended for 6 hours from 12:00am to avert any fraud.

According to official sources, the Bangladesh Bank alerted all commercial banks in a circular on 27 August about a possible threat of hacking in the banking transactions through ATM booth, credit cards and other modes of online banking.

“The alert was issued following global media report that a North Korean hackers group is trying to hack different banks in various countries,” said a Bangladesh Bank official.