Ideal College scandal: Mushtaq Ahmed gets anticipatory bail

The High Court (HC) on Thursday granted six weeks of anticipatory bail to Khandaker Mushtaq Ahmed, a donor member of the management committee of Dhaka's Ideal School and College, in a case filed over luring away and marrying a student of the institution against her family's wishes, reports UNB.
The HC bench of justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the order after Mushtaq Ahmed appeared in the court and applied for bail.
The court also asked to form a board with experts to determine the age of the student and kept the girl in the safe custody of the Department of Social Services until her age was determined.
The girl confessed to the court that she willingly married Mushtaq Ahmed and she claimed that she is an adult. No one even intimidated her to marry him, the girl said.
However, the petitioner and the state have given conflicting statements about the age of the student. So it is important to determine the age of the victim.
Earlier on Wednesday, the High Court refused to hear an anticipatory bail petition by Khandaker Mushtaq Ahmed.
An HC bench of justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman sent back the bail petition filed by the accused in person with the court.
On 1 August, the father of a female student of the college section of the institution filed the case with the court of judge Begum Mafroza Parvin of Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8.
Khandaker Mushtaq Ahmed, a donor member of the governing body of Ideal School and College at Motijheel, has been made the main accused in the case.
According to the case details, the plaintiff mentioned that his daughter (victim) is a student of Class-11 of Motijheel Ideal. The accused Mushtaq used to come to the college on various pretexts and called the victim from the class to the principal's room.
"In the name of inquiring, the accused made inappropriate advances on the victim. When she did not agree, Mushtaq threatened to pick her up and forcibly marry her, and also threatened her family.