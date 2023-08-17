Ideal College scandal: Mushtaq Ahmed gets anticipatory bail

The High Court (HC) on Thursday granted six weeks of anticipatory bail to Khandaker Mushtaq Ahmed, a donor member of the management committee of Dhaka's Ideal School and College, in a case filed over luring away and marrying a student of the institution against her family's wishes, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the order after Mushtaq Ahmed appeared in the court and applied for bail.

The court also asked to form a board with experts to determine the age of the student and kept the girl in the safe custody of the Department of Social Services until her age was determined.