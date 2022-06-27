List to be prepared of MNAs, MPAs siding with Pakistan

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque placed the ‘Jatiya Muktijoddha Council Bill-2022’ in parliament on 6 June 2022. The bill was sent to the parliamentary standing committee for scrutiny, followed by a report on it.
The bill states recommendations will be made to the government to prepare list of those who were involved in activities as member of Razakars, Al-Badr and Al-Shams forces or who were involved as member of auxiliary forces or who as member of auxiliary forces were involved in battle against the independence of Bangladesh and the liberation war or carried out war crimes by killing innocent people through committing crimes like murder, rape, lootings and arson or who directly, actively or indirectly opposed the independence of Bangladesh and the liberation war solely or because of joint or party decision during the liberation war from 26 March to 16 December of 1971. Then a gazette will be published accordingly.
Recommendation was also made to incorporate provisions on preparing list of the member of ‘Mujahid Bahini’ and ‘Peace Committee’, the MNA and the MPA, who were elected in 1970 election and took side of Pakistan and the elected MNA and MPA whose seat fell vacant after they sided with Bangladesh.
Chairman of parliamentary standing committee on liberation war affairs ministry Shajahan Khan placed the report on the bill in parliament. Usually, no significant change is brought to the bill following the report of the parliamentary standing committee that it filed after scrutiny.