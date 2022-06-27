List to be prepared of MNAs, MPAs siding with Pakistan

The Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (National Freedom Fighters Council), known as Jamuka, will be given the authority to prepare a list of the MNAs (members of national assembly), MPAs (members of provincial assembly), who were elected in the 1970 national election and sided with Pakistan during the liberation war in 1971, in addition to Razakars, Al-Badr and Al-Shams.

This development emerged as the parliamentary standing committee on liberation war affairs ministry submitted a report on the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council Bill to parliament recommending the incorporation of such a provision. The report was placed in parliament on Monday.