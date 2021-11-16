Litterateur Hasan Azizul Huq laid to eternal rest in RU campus

Eminent writer professor Hasan Azizul Huq was laid to eternal rest at the green campus of Rajshahi University (RU) after paying deep homage by cross-section of people this noon, reports BSS.

After Zuhr prayers, his namaz-e-janaza was held at RU Central Jame Mosque followed by his burial at in-front of the Central Library largely attended by dignitaries, academics and the public in general. Prior to the janaza the body was kept at Central Shaheed Minar premises. Scores of people paid their last respect to the legend writer there.

Among others, RU vice-chancellor professor Golam Sabbir Sattar, pro-VC professor Chowdhury Jakaria and professor Sultan-Ul-Islam, National University VC professor Moshiur Rahman and former RU VC professor Saidur Rahman Khan attended the janaza and burial programmes.