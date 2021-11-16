Litterateur Hasan Azizul Huq laid to eternal rest in RU campus

Renowned writer Hasan Azizul Huq passed away in his Bishwabidyaloy Housing Society residence around 9.30 pm on Monday at the age of 83. He was suffering from various old age complications, including heart, lungs infection and electrolyte imbalance.
He left behind one son, three daughters and a large number of students, academic colleagues, relatives and admirers to mourn his death. Born at Jabgram village of Burdwan district in India's West Bengal on 2 February, 1939, Azizul spent most of his life in Rajshahi.
He retired in 2004 after joining Rajshahi University's philosophy department as a teacher in 1973. He lived near the campus.
Earlier, he obtained B.A. degree from Rajshahi College in 1958 and M.A. degree in Philosophy from RU in 1960. Hasan Azizul Haque was one of the most respected and beloved professors of RU, even after his retirement.
Known as one of the authors who marked the changes in Bangla literature in the 60s, Azizul had worked as the Bangabandhu Chair at Dhaka University. Throughout over 50 years of his remarkable and prestigious literary career, Azizul has published short stories illustrating a uniquely exquisite form of literary language.
Winner of the highest civilian awards, Swadhinata Padak and Ekushey Padak, the writer was honoured with Ananda Puroshkar in West Bengal. Among his works, storybooks 'Samudrer Swapna Sheeter Aranya, 'Atmoja O Ekti Karobi Gachh' and 'Jibon Ghoshe Agun', and novels 'Brittayon', 'Agunpakhi' and 'Shiuli' are notable.
In 2009, Assam University conferred Doctor of Literature degree on Hasan Azizul for his remarkable contribution to Bangla literature.
Meanwhile, Rajshahi mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Fazley Hossain Badsha, MP, RU VC professor Golam Sabbir Sattar and Pro-VC professor Chowdhury Jakaria and professor Sultan-Ul-Islam expressed their deep shock and sorrow at the death of professor Hassan Azizul Haque. They also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.