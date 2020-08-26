'Livable Dhaka' exists only on paper

According to their latest report of 2019, the position of Dhaka is now 138th. Dhaka is only next to Nigeria’s Lagos and Syria’s Damascus.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Fazle Noor Taposh vented his anger over the non-implementation of the DAP in a meeting on the problems of Dhaka on 13 August.

Drawing the attention of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), he said, "You have made the DAP but could not implement it. Now come up with a plan to shape Dhaka in an organised way."

It took six years to make the five-year-long DAP. The formulation of DAP started in 2004. Its draft was prepared in 2007. A six-member review committee led by late professor Jamilur Reza Choudhury was constituted after the Awami League came to power through the parliamentary election in December 2008. This committee made a total of 37 recommendations.

In the cabinet meeting on 21 June 2010, prime minister Sheikh Hasina approved the DAP and asked the housing and public works ministry to publish a gazette. At the same time, a cabinet committee was constituted to review the DAP. Accordingly, the housing and public works ministry published the gazette on 22 June. In another gazette published on 29 June of the same year, a cabinet committee led by the local government minister was formed. In this gazette, about the function of this committee it was said this committee has been constituted to elaborately review the DAP and finalise it. This high-powered committee has not yet said anything about the finalisation of DAP.

Speaking on the amendments, cabinet committee member Tajul Islam told Prothom Alo that two meetings were held after he had taken over the charge of the minister, but he did not attend the meetings.

When asked whether it is legal to frequently amend the DAP instead of finalising it, he said he was unaware of it.

Another cabinet member and state minister for public works and housing Sharif Ahmed did not respond despite repeated attempts.

Architect Iqbal Habib said filling up water bodies is being legalised on the basis of the recommendations of the inter-ministerial committee. The DAP has no effectiveness, he added.

As per a gazette published on 29 June 2010, the cabinet committee’s main task was to finalise the DAP. Instead of finalizing it, the committee has brought over 200 amendments in ten years. The amendments were approved through issuing a total of 191 gazettes.

Through these amendments, decisions have been taken against the recommendations of DAP. Filling up of thousands of acres of flood prone areas and water bodies have been legalised. The housing projects that the DAP has recommended to cancel have been approved.