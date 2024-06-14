Mental health of police neglected

In 2020 the police headquarters took initiative to bring about reforms in the police force. These included "Implementing Vision 2021 and Vision 2041" and research on forming "people's police" covering issues of promotions, transfers, holidays, housing, healthcare, children's education, behaviour, corruption, and resolving problems of women police members.

Those participating in the research gave 13 types of suggestions on police health and welfare. This included healthy food and living quarters, fixed work hours and overtime allowance, extended annual leave, life-long rations for martyred police members, an epidemiology unit, modernisation of medical facilities, and ensuring physical and mental health.

The research said that the police's physical and mental health was in a pitiful state. In this regard, 12 recommendations were made for modernising the medical system and ensuring physical and mental healthcare. Significant among the recommendations were three 8-hour shifts in 24 hours, holidays, recreation and sports.

It has been four years since then, but the sufferings of the field level police have not been assuaged and no effective steps have been taken to ensure healthcare.

A senior official involved in this research told Prothom Alo, "On the whole, there is a sense of unrest among the people in the country in general. The police community are a part of this society. That is why this has an impact on the police too." He said, "Many initiatives were taken for positive changes in the police force. Many steps have been implemented, some are underway. But the physical and mental health of the police members at the field level to a great extent is still neglected."