Labour rights: 22,000 lawsuits pending at labour courts

As many as 21,617 lawsuits are pending in the labour courts of the country. About 75 per cent of the cases were not settled within the stipulated time. Some of the lawsuits have been pending for 10 years.

For example, Shirin Akhter, 35, a worker at a readymade garment factory in Dhaka’s Khilkhet, was fired from her job in 2014 while demonstrating for an increase in wages. In the same year, 19 people, including her, filed a case in the labour court of Dhaka demanding dues from the factory authorities. The case has not been settled even after all these years.

Shirin Akter now lives in Gazipur. Speaking to Prothom Alo over phone on 4 January, she said that she spent a lot of money seeking justice from the court. Now she is sick and suffering from osteoporosis. That is why she did not go to court in the last four months. None of the cases the 19 people filed have been resolved. Meanwhile, one of the plaintiffs died.

There are 14 labour courts in 10 districts, including Dhaka, in the country. Four of them, including the Appellate Tribunal, are in Dhaka. Victims who are deprived in various ways, including being sacked from jobs, deprived of dues and compensation, can file a case in the labour court seeking legal remedy.