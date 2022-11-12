Journalist Sohrab Hassan receives Latifur Rahman award

The Latifur Rahman Award was introduced the last year.
Simeen Hossain handed over Tk 500,000 and a crest to Sohrab Hassan.
Sohrab Hassan has been working with Prothom Alo since 2010. In his illustrious career of over four decades, Sohrab worked with Ganakantha, Dainik Banglar Bani, Dainik Azad, Bhorer Kagoj, Dainik Sangbad and Jugantor.
Sohrab Hassan is also a noted poet and essayist. He published several books of poetry and story. He regularly writes columns on contemporary issues in Prothom Alo.
Before the award-giving ceremony, Simeen Rahman and Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman delivered welcome speeches.
With the attendance of people from all walks of life, the event started with a rendition of instrumental music.