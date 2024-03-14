Prothom Alo wins four more international awards

The World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) hosted the event and recognised 18 media outlets with 44 awards under 12 categories.

Prothom Alo won two silver awards, one bronze, and a special mention under different categories, for four separate projects.

In the category of ‘Best Native Advertising Campaign', Prothom Alo won the silver award for its project "Nurturing Empowerment and Breaking Taboos". The project was a joint collaboration with Square Toiletries Limited's brand Senora, to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene among girls through a comic campaign.