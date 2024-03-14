Prothom Alo wins four more international awards
Prothom Alo has received four prestigious awards at the South Asian Digital Media Awards programme in India.
The accolades were conferred on the second day of a two-day media conference – Digital Media India 2024 – in New Delhi on Thursday. Leading digital media outlets from different South Asian nations took part in the programme.
The World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) hosted the event and recognised 18 media outlets with 44 awards under 12 categories.
Prothom Alo won two silver awards, one bronze, and a special mention under different categories, for four separate projects.
In the category of ‘Best Native Advertising Campaign', Prothom Alo won the silver award for its project "Nurturing Empowerment and Breaking Taboos". The project was a joint collaboration with Square Toiletries Limited's brand Senora, to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene among girls through a comic campaign.
Another Silver award came under the category ‘Best Use of AI in the Newsroom’, for the Prothom Alo project ‘Transforming News Consumption’. Besides, the e-edition of Prothom Alo received a bronze award under the ‘Best Digital Subscription’ category.
It also received a jury special mention award under the category ‘Engaging the Youth.'
Top digital media organisations of South Asia participated in the seventh edition of the WAN-IFRA award programme. Last year, Prothom Alo had received five awards, including a gold.
WAN-IFRA Board Member KN Shanth Kumar, Managing Director Magdoom Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer of KG Media Andy Budiman, and Director of Malayala Manorama George Jacob handed over the awards to the representatives of winning media outlets.
At the event, Prothom Alo’ Assistant News Editor Mahfuzar Rahman, Digital Business Manager AFM Khairul Bashar, Product Manager Hossain Al Farabi, and Assistant Manager for Sales Bhakta Sagar Urmi Nitu received the awards.
This year, Hindustan Media Venture Limited has become the champion of the South Asian Digital Media Awards. Apart from Prothom Alo, English broadsheet The Daily Star received a jury special mention award for its project “What's My Friendship Score?’.