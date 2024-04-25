Europe brings new rules for companies to ensure human rights 

The European Parliament has extended a final green light to new rules that would oblige firms to mitigate their negative impact on human rights and the environment.

During a voting in the parliament, the rules were approved with 374 votes in favour, while there were 235 votes in the against, in addition to 19 abstentions.

The new “due diligence” directive requires firms and their upstream and downstream partners, including supply, production and distribution to prevent, end or mitigate their adverse impact on human rights and the environment.