High-cost govt buildings lie unused 

The government constructed a 13-storey building at a cost of Tk 2.29 billion near the election commission office in the capital's Agargaon area three years ago, with an aim to accommodate the science and technology ministry there.

The facility -- National Science and Technology Complex -- was expected to promote research on various scientific issues and flourish various technologies, in addition to facilitating gathering for the scientists across the country.

But the building has been lying vacant till the date as the ministry is unwilling to relocate its office from the secretariat to Agargaon.

Against such a backdrop, the authorities have decided to rent out the building separately to different government agencies. Those who rented the office spaces are yet to board the complex.

It is evident that the high-rise is not serving its purpose though a huge sum of money has been spent from the state treasury.

In a separate case in Narayanganj, the chief judicial magistrate court building, which was built at a cost of Tk 320 million on the Shayesta Khan road, has been unused for the last three years.