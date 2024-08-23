15 dead, 4.8m people affected as flood hits 11 districts

Feni, Cumilla, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Chattogram, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur and Cox's Bazar districts have been affected in the ongoing flood since 20 August.

Earlier in a press conference at the secretariat, disaster management and relief secretary Md. Kamrul Hasan said as many as 887,629 families have been stranded in the flood while 188,739 people were given shelter to shelter centres.