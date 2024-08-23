15 dead, 4.8m people affected as flood hits 11 districts
Fifteen people died and 4.8 million people have been affected as the ongoing flood hit 11 districts.
Among the 15 people, four each died in Cumilla and Chattogram, three in Cox's Bazar, and one each in Feni, Noakhali, Brahmanbaria and Lakshmipur districts, said disaster management and relief ministry's assistant secretary Md. Hasan Ali.
Feni, Cumilla, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Chattogram, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur and Cox's Bazar districts have been affected in the ongoing flood since 20 August.
Earlier in a press conference at the secretariat, disaster management and relief secretary Md. Kamrul Hasan said as many as 887,629 families have been stranded in the flood while 188,739 people were given shelter to shelter centres.
Taka 35,200,000 (cash), 20,150 tonnes of rice and 15,000 packets of dry foods have been allotted, he said.
Kamrul Hasan said army, navy, coast guard, BGB, fire service and police members as well as the Students Against Discrimination movement are working for rescue activities in the flood-hit areas.