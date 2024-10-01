We don’t want to go back to the old style: Dr. Yunus

Chief adviser professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus saw the trajectory of his life change after student-led protests this summer resulted in his installation as the interim leader of Bangladesh.

NPR, an American public broadcasting organisation, released the interview of Dr. Yunus on Monday.

Autocratic former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India in early August, as tens of thousands of demonstrators stormed her residence protesting against her leadership and a job quota system that favoured certain groups.

Yunus saw these events unfolding from about 5,000 miles away in Paris, where he was attending the summer Olympics. Back then, he still faced possible jail time in Bangladesh on embezzlement charges, which he alleged was Hasina’s political prosecution.

But hours after Hasina’s ouster on 5 August, Yunus received a phone call. He was asked to serve as special advisor to the interim government. It was a “very strange turn of events,” he told NPR’s Morning Edition on 7 September in New York City.