'Development of every community is a must'

Physically challenged Belal Hossain said these while he was speaking at the open discussion session of the campaign of UN's Sustainable Development Goals programme in Chattogram.
On Tuesday, Prothom Alo in association with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) organised the event titled "SDG Campaign-2022: Necessity of strong representation of youth and women" at the district Shilpakala Academy in Chattogram.
Prothom Alo Bondhushava implemented the event.
Belal lives at the Jhautala slum of the city. Not only Belal but also some deprived people like him, representatives of small minority, youth, in total around four hundred people took part in the event. Everyone took an oath to contribute to building a discrimination free society.
The event was inaugurated with a rally that started at 9:00am in the morning from the Shiklpokola Academy. Few hundred people from different sections and professions took part in it carrying various placards bearing SDG related slogans.
Members of Prothom Alo Bondhushava of various zones were also present. Later on, discussion, screening of documentary, public debate and cultural programme took place at the auditorium. Side by side the drawing competition was going on at the Shilpokola premises.
Through a video message, Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman conveyed his good luck for the programme. He said the sustainable development goal is very important for the youth and women of the country. Prothom Alo and UNDP started a countrywide campaign for achieving this goal. He is with the work, and shall remain with it.
Joint editor of Prothom Alo, Bishwajit Chowdhury, inaugurated the event following a welcoming remark.
Highlighting the sustainable development goals (SDGs), Socheton Nagorik committee Chattogram unit vice president Rowshan Ara Chowdhury, Prantik group managing director Md Golam Sarwar, educationist Anowara Alam, UNDP Bangladesh senior governance specialist Sheela Tasneem Haq, Prothom Alo managing editor Sajjad Sharif and Prothom Alo Bondhushava Chattogram unit president Shihab Zishan addressed the event, which was moderated by Zafar Sadik, general secretary of Prothom Alo Bondhushava.
UNDP SC4 SDG project associate Farhana Razzaque gave a presentation on SDG in the event.
In the open discussion, UNDP Bangladesh head of communications, Md Abdul Qaiyyum, participated. Youths and the women discussed the SDG with him.
He encouraged them to work hard from their respective positions to achieve the SDG.
Will have to practice leadership
Sheela Tasneem Haq said, “The sustainable development can be achieved through the participation of youth and the women. It is not possible to move forward by excluding either of the sections. There is no alternative but to be efficient in leadership if we want to move forward. Apart from this, we will have to practice leadership.”
She also said this campaign has been arranged to disseminate the importance of participation of youth and women. Before that the event was held in Rajshahi and Sylhet. In the coming days, it will be arranged nationally in Dhaka.
Prothom Alo managing editor Sajjad Sharif told women and youths participating in the event that, “What you will do now, next generation will enjoy its benefit. Take small initiative because a small initiative can bring a big change.”
Recipients of prize
Students from various education institutions participated in a drawing competition to paint their imagination. Someone drew a house. Someone used pencil to paint a flock of birds flying above a hill covered with green grass. Someone earned the attention of jury by drawing the joy of people. Three of the participants were announced winners of the competition.
Nazrabeen Binte Morshed, a class II student of Bangladesh Mahila Samiti Girls' High School and College, won the first prize while Nusaiba Hasan, a class IV student of CDA Public School and College, and Mau Biswas, a class III student of East Nasirabad Abdul Jalil Government Primary School, won second and third prize respectively.
Besides, Murchna Chakraborty, a student of Noakhali Science and Technology University, won the first prize in public speaking and Nazifa Tajnoor of Chittagong College and Tanvirul Alam, a class X student of Chittagong Collegiate School, got the second and the third prize respectively.