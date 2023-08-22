Madrasah student kills AL leader to retaliate rape: Police

An 18-year-old Madrasah student has stabbed a local Awami League leader in Cox’s Bazar in what appears to be retaliation for the sexual assaults the former endured.
Mahfuzul Islam, superintendent of Cox’s Bazar police (SP), made the disclosure in a press briefing at his office on Tuesday afternoon, citing the youth’s confessions.
The young man, Ashraful Islam, is from Islampur in Cox’s Bazar district town, while deceased, Saif Uddin, disaster and relief secretary of Cox’s Bazar town unit Awami League is from Ghonapara area of the town.
SP Mahfuzul Islam said they arrested Ashraful from Howaikong area in Teknaf at around 12:00 am on Tuesday.
Earlier, the police had recovered the blood-soaked body of Saif Uddin from room no. 208 of Hotel Sun Moon of the town at around 10:30 am on Monday. After an autopsy at Sadar Hospital, the body was handed over to the family.
According to SP Mahfuzul Islam, Ashraful confessed to his involvement in the murder during interrogation. He fled the scene on a motorcycle right after the killing and it was captured on the hotel's CCTV cameras.
A hotel staff said Saif Uddin and two companions had checked in the hotel on Sunday. Earlier, he went to the district court on Thursday, to appear in a case filed during the government of BNP and Jamaat alliance.
Ashraful came in contact with Saif through a common acquaintance named Noyon. The two entered the hotel room on Sunday afternoon after taking locally produced liquor and guavas from the town.
As Ashraful became disoriented due to consumption of liquor and guavas, Saif Uddin allegedly raped him and recorded the scene on his mobile phone. Later, he dropped Ashraful in the Goldighir Par area of the town on his motorcycle.
Within one hour, he called Ashraful in the hotel and attempted to rape him again. This time, Ashraful's fury reached a boiling point, leading him to murder Saif in retaliation.
SP Mahfuzul Islam further said Ashraful destroyed the incriminating evidence, including Saif’s mobile phone, and took the motorcycle to Khurushkul area of the town.
He tried to escape the area, but the police managed to arrest him by setting up a checkpost in the Howaikong area. The damaged mobile phone and motorcycle of Saif were recovered from his possession. The police are still digging into the murder to ascertain if anyone else was involved with it.
Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Cox’s Bazar Sadar police station, revealed that Ashraful had strangled Saif Uddin to ensure his demise, after stabbing him. The victim's father filed a case with the local police station, accusing unidentified assailants.
Ashraful was shown arrested in the case and produced before the court, he added.
However, Saif Uddin's political associates alleged that his death was meticulously planned. He was killed after administering sedatives. They also demonstrated in the town demanding arrest of the killers.