Madrasah student kills AL leader to retaliate rape: Police

An 18-year-old Madrasah student has stabbed a local Awami League leader in Cox’s Bazar in what appears to be retaliation for the sexual assaults the former endured.

Mahfuzul Islam, superintendent of Cox’s Bazar police (SP), made the disclosure in a press briefing at his office on Tuesday afternoon, citing the youth’s confessions.

The young man, Ashraful Islam, is from Islampur in Cox’s Bazar district town, while deceased, Saif Uddin, disaster and relief secretary of Cox’s Bazar town unit Awami League is from Ghonapara area of the town.