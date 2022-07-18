College student put on 3-day remand

Besides, another case was filed against 200 to 250 people at Lohagara police station on Sunday night in connection with the vandalism of houses and shops and attacks on two temples in Sahapara, said Sheikh Abu Hena Milon, officer in charge of the police station.
On Friday, an angry mob went on a rampage in Lohagara upazila of Narail district damaging at least two houses of the Hindu community and several shops at Digholia Bazar following the Facebook post by the youth.
Haran Chandra Pal, officer in charge of Lohagara police station, said the college student belonging to the Hindu community posted a remark on Facebook hurting religious sentiments on Friday.
As the news spread like wildfire, a group of local people thronged Digholia Bazar and vandalised two houses and six shops that night. They also set one of these houses on fire over the issue, the OC said.
They also vandalised chairs and sound boxes of Shahapara temple and tin roof of Akhrabari temple during the mayhem.
On information, police rushed to the spot and fired in the air to bring the situation under control. Additional police forces were deployed in the area to avert further trouble.