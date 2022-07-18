College student put on 3-day remand

A Narail court has placed college student Akash Saha on a three-day remand in a case over a Facebook post that allegedly hurt religious sentiment in Lohagara upazila of the district, reports UNB.

Senior judicial magistrate Morshedul Alam passed order on Sunday after investigating officer of the case Makfur Rahman, also sub-inspector (SI) of Lohagara police station, sought a seven-day remand to interrogate him.

Police arrested Akash Saha from Khulna Saturday night.