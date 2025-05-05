54 detained on allegation of attacking Hasnat Abdullah’s car
The police have detained 54 people in Gazipur on allegation of attacking the vehicle carrying Hasnat Abdullah, National Citizen Party (NCP) chief organiser in the southern region.
The police claim that almost all of them are leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations.
The police also stated that no complaint or case has been filed with the police station in connection to the incident till Monday morning.
Gazipur Metropolitan Police commissioner Nazmul Karim Khan told Prothom Alo this morning that the people of the ousted government are involved in this attack. They carried out this attack to create different issues.
He added that several police teams have been conducting operations to identify and arrest the attackers since after the incident. So far, 54 people have been detained. Legal action is underway in this incident.
According to Gazipur Metropolitan Police sources, they launched a drive to arrest those involved in the attack on Hasnat Abdullah’s car right away after the incident.
Nizam Uddin, Jubo League leader in ward no.13 of Gazipur city, and Masum Ahmed alias Dipu, Sheikh Russell Shishu Kishore Parishad president in Kashimpur, were arrested immediately from Basan area in the city during the drive. Later, the police conducted nightlong drives in different areas of Gazipur city and arrested 54 people.
The attack on the vehicle carrying NCP leader Hasnat Abdullah occurred at Chandana intersection in Gazipur on Sunday evening. Additional commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, Zahid Hasan told Prothom Alo Sunday night that Hasnat Abdullah was returning to Dhaka from Gazipur Agricultural University in Salna area.
While he was stuck in traffic jam at Chandana intersection, miscreants arrived in four to five motorcycles and attacked the vehicle. Hasnat Abdullah sustained injury in his hands while the windshield and window of the car were cracked.
Police officer Zahid Hasan said that Hasnat Abdullah sustained several cuts on his elbow when the windshield of his car was broken in the attack by miscreants.
He added that Hasnat’s convoy left the scene very fast and took shelter on Islamic University of Technology (IUT) campus in Board Bazar area. Later, he was transported to Uttara east police station after hearing the details from him. From there, he was safely transported to Dhaka in another police vehicle at around 8:30 pm.