54 detained on allegation of attacking Hasnat Abdullah’s car

The police have detained 54 people in Gazipur on allegation of attacking the vehicle carrying Hasnat Abdullah, National Citizen Party (NCP) chief organiser in the southern region.

The police claim that almost all of them are leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations.

The police also stated that no complaint or case has been filed with the police station in connection to the incident till Monday morning.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police commissioner Nazmul Karim Khan told Prothom Alo this morning that the people of the ousted government are involved in this attack. They carried out this attack to create different issues.