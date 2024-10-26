Madaripur
Kundubarir Mela to be held for two days
Madaripur district administration has decided to give permission to hold the historic Kundubarir Mela initially for two days.
Earlier, Kalkini upazila administration stopped the Kundubarir Mela, an annual fair marking Diwali and Kali Puja, in the face of objection from some locals. The fair has a tradition of almost two and a half centuries.
After much controversy over the suspension of the historic fair, the district administration primarily took the decision to allow the fair upon holding a meeting with those who opposed the fair including leaders and activists of Islami Andolon Bangladesh at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Saturday.
The final decision will be taken after meeting with the Hindu community people and fair’s organisers.
Uttam Kumar Das, upazila nirbahi officer of Kalkini, confirmed the latest development to Prothom Alo.
“The meeting of DC sir has decided to hold the traditional fair. Sir will give permission to hold the fair for two days. However, the lease given by the pourashava authorities will be revoked. Those who organise the Kali Puja will hold the fair. The district administration will inform the fair’s management and other issues in written,” Uttam said.
Administration, organisers and locals said Diwali and Kali Puja, two major religious festivals of the Hindu community, will be celebrated on 31 October. The fair is organised in the Bhurghata area in Madaripur’s Kalkini marking the festivals. Although the fair has been celebrated for 250 years, 12 local persons raised nine objections and demanded the administration bar the fair. In the wake of the situation, the Kalkini pourashava and the upazila administration held a meeting on Thursday and decided to stop the fair this year.
The same source said that Awami League leader Akbar Hossain Sardar got the lease for Tk 80,500 on 1 April. Due to the political changeover, a group demanded the cancellation of the lease to the Awami League leader first. As they failed, they later raised the demand to stop the fair itself. Then the administration stopped the fair under pressure.
The decision to suspend the fair drew huge flak. Later the local Hindu community people urged deputy commissioner Yasmin Akter to give permission to the fair. The DC later held a emergeny meeting with locals, political leaders and those who opposed the fair. The meeting decided to give a green signal to the fair.
Islami Andolon Bangladesh’s Madaripur district president Azizul Haque Mallik, who took part in today’s meeting told Prothom Alo that they did not have any objection to the fair. They raised objection about the fair due to opposition from the local leaders and activists of the party.
Jamaat-e-Islami’s district amir (chief) Abdus Sobhan told Prothom Alo that all except the administration officials present during today’s meeting were against the fair. Jamaat opined that the DC hears from both side and take better decisions.
“We are not also against the fair directly. There are lots of issues including businesses are involved here. Many people eagerly wait for this fair,” said the Jamaat leader.
Bhurghata Kundubari Kali Puja Udjapan Committee’s general secretary Bimal Kundu told Prothom Alo that it is a historic fair of Southern region. The decision to suspend the fair due to protests of some persons was shocking.
“However, the administration in the latest meeting assured us that the fair will take place. They will give permission to held the fair for two days. They asked us to seek permission for the fair in writing,” Bimal said.
Madaripur’s additional deputy commission (revenue) Nazmul Islam told Prothom Alo that that the meeting has decided in principle to allow the fair for two days. A meeting will be held on Sunday with the organisers and later the permission will be given officially.