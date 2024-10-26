Kundubarir Mela to be held for two days

Madaripur district administration has decided to give permission to hold the historic Kundubarir Mela initially for two days.

Earlier, Kalkini upazila administration stopped the Kundubarir Mela, an annual fair marking Diwali and Kali Puja, in the face of objection from some locals. The fair has a tradition of almost two and a half centuries.

After much controversy over the suspension of the historic fair, the district administration primarily took the decision to allow the fair upon holding a meeting with those who opposed the fair including leaders and activists of Islami Andolon Bangladesh at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Saturday.

The final decision will be taken after meeting with the Hindu community people and fair’s organisers.

Uttam Kumar Das, upazila nirbahi officer of Kalkini, confirmed the latest development to Prothom Alo.

“The meeting of DC sir has decided to hold the traditional fair. Sir will give permission to hold the fair for two days. However, the lease given by the pourashava authorities will be revoked. Those who organise the Kali Puja will hold the fair. The district administration will inform the fair’s management and other issues in written,” Uttam said.