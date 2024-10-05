Flash flood kills old man, woman in Nalitabari, three go missing

At least two people have been killed in the flash flood caused from incessant rain and onrush of upstream waters in Nalitabari of Sherpur. Besides, three others have gone missing as well.

Since the water didn’t recede, the overall flood situation in the upazila has deteriorated even further. And, here have been reports of some areas being flooded anew.

The two deceased persons are- Omija Khatun, 45, wife of Manik Mia from Baghber village and Idris Mia, 80, from Andharupara village in the upazila.