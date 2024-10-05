Flash flood kills old man, woman in Nalitabari, three go missing
At least two people have been killed in the flash flood caused from incessant rain and onrush of upstream waters in Nalitabari of Sherpur. Besides, three others have gone missing as well.
Since the water didn’t recede, the overall flood situation in the upazila has deteriorated even further. And, here have been reports of some areas being flooded anew.
The two deceased persons are- Omija Khatun, 45, wife of Manik Mia from Baghber village and Idris Mia, 80, from Andharupara village in the upazila.
Apart from them, Abu Hatem, 30, and Alamgir, 17, sons of Basir Uddin from Nanni Abhaypur village in the upazila along with Jahura Khatun, 45, wife of late Abdul Hakim from Batkuchi village have gone missing.
According to police, public representative and local residents, the dams and embankments on Bhogai river and Chellakhali river collapsed from the incessant rainfall since Thursday evening and the onrush of upstream waters flooding around 10 unions and municipal areas in the upazila.
The roads as well as croplands in some areas were inundated from this. Local residents fell into great trouble for the water barged into their homes and business establishments.
Strong current in the water has also been noticed in some areas. Residents of the flood affected areas have complained that their assets and cattle have been washed away in the water.
Idris Mia, 80, was washed away in the water while crossing a submerged road in Andharupara village of Noyabil union in the upazila on Friday afternoon.
At one point of the search, local residents found his body in water. Apart from that, another person named Omija Khatun, 45, also died from drowning in the water in Baghber village of the upazila.
On the other hand, Jahura, Abu Hatem and Alamgir went missing after leaving their house in search of a safe shelter to escape the flood water.
Officer-in-charge of Nalitabari police station, Md Sanowar Hossain has confirmed the news. He said that two people, including an old man and a woman have killed in the flood while three other people have gone missing.