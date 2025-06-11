Woman's hair cut during torture, attempt to snatch suspects by besieging police station

The arrested individuals are Mukti Khatun, wife of Ripon, Parvin Khatun, wife of Momin and Lipi Khatun, wife of Bakkar — all residents of Mirzapur village in the Shilaidaha union of the upazila.

The police station premises were crowded with curious onlookers around 11:00 am. Police were attempting to take the arrested suspects into a vehicle, while locals tried to prevent them from being taken away. In the process of trying to control the situation, the police got into a scuffle with the crowd.

At that moment, Ripon, a resident of Mirzapur village, said, “That woman was caught red-handed stealing Tk 41,000 and meat from my house. Yet the police sided with the thief and arrested my wife along with two others. We want the thief to be punished and are trying to get the detained individuals released.”

Amirul and several others from the same area added that the woman stole from several homes in the village and people caught her and held her accountable.

"But now the police have arrested our people. We want justice," Amirul added.