JU student commits suicide in dormitory

Eyewitnesses said that after Maghrib prayer, his classmates went to his room and knocked on the door at around 7:00 pm. After getting no response, they peeked through the window and saw something hanging inside. Later, they broke the door and found his body hanging from the ceiling fan.

He was immediately taken to JU Medical center where he was declared dead by the doctor on duty following a preliminary examination.

A book titled 'Death: An Inside Story', written by Sadhguru, was found on his reading table. Earlier, he posted a status on his Facebook in the early hours of 3 April discussing spiritual practice, death, soul, body, purpose of life, meditation.