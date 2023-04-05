JU student commits suicide in dormitory

A student of Jahangirnagar University committed suicide at a residential hall in the university on Tuesday, reports UNB.
Deceased Arafat Siam was a student of 45th batch of department of physics at the university and a resident student of Mir Musharraf Hossain Hall.
He lived in room 115 of block B of the hall. He was from Nilphamari district. His body was recovered around 7:00 pm on Tuesday.
Eyewitnesses said that after Maghrib prayer, his classmates went to his room and knocked on the door at around 7:00 pm. After getting no response, they peeked through the window and saw something hanging inside. Later, they broke the door and found his body hanging from the ceiling fan.
He was immediately taken to JU Medical center where he was declared dead by the doctor on duty following a preliminary examination.
A book titled 'Death: An Inside Story', written by Sadhguru, was found on his reading table. Earlier, he posted a status on his Facebook in the early hours of 3 April discussing spiritual practice, death, soul, body, purpose of life, meditation.
Hall provost Obaidur Rahman said, "Students found him hanging in his room and brought him to the medical center. The doctor on duty declared him dead."
Proctor of the university A S M Firoz-ul- Hasan said, "We have already reached out to one of his family members. Any further decisions will be taken later according to their wishes.”