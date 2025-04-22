'Look, they are shooting at us'
"Look, they’re shooting at us. Many people have been shot. Look, I’ve been shot. My father was beaten and is now hospitalised. The shooting has caused harm to many of us. We are asking for help from the authorities."
Standing in front of shuttered shops, the young man shouted these words. The video, recorded in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram, has been widely shared on Facebook. In the 3-minute 38-second clip, a young man wearing a cap is seen showing injuries on his face and hands, asking for help.
Claiming to have been shot, he says, "They’re firing at us. Many people have been hit. I just came to the market to have tea and got shot. I was hit in the hand and leg. Look, they’re armed and ready. They’re firing at us from hiding."
Gunfire-like sounds can be heard during the video as the young man speaks. The shops in the area are closed, and a man holding a gun is seen moving behind cover. Several others are seen advancing while taking shelter behind corrugated metal sheets. More gunshot sounds are heard soon after.
Looking into the matter, it was found that the video was recorded around 3:00pm on Tuesday in the Notun Bazar area of Sarul union, Banshkhali upazila. The clash reportedly broke out between two groups over the occupation of salt fields. However, police said that while there was stone-throwing, there was no actual gunfire.
Sources said police and army personnel were later deployed and managed to bring the situation under control. Local businesses closed their shops during the clash.
When contacted, officer-in-charge (OC) of Banshkhali police station, Saiful Islam, said, "There was no exchange of gunfire between the two sides. What people heard as gunshots were likely the sounds during the stone-throwing. The situation is under control. We are investigating and taking legal action."