'Look, they are shooting at us'

"Look, they’re shooting at us. Many people have been shot. Look, I’ve been shot. My father was beaten and is now hospitalised. The shooting has caused harm to many of us. We are asking for help from the authorities."

Standing in front of shuttered shops, the young man shouted these words. The video, recorded in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram, has been widely shared on Facebook. In the 3-minute 38-second clip, a young man wearing a cap is seen showing injuries on his face and hands, asking for help.

Claiming to have been shot, he says, "They’re firing at us. Many people have been hit. I just came to the market to have tea and got shot. I was hit in the hand and leg. Look, they’re armed and ready. They’re firing at us from hiding."