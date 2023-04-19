35pc paddy has been harvested in haors: Razzaque

Agriculture minister M Abdur Razzaque on Wednesday said Boro paddy harvesting continues in the hoar region while 35 per cent of the paddy has been harvested so far.

“Right now, some 1,000 combine harvesters are being used in harvesting paddy only in Sunamganj. Hopefully, paddy of haors will be reaped within 30 April next. This time, there will be no problem in paddy harvesting,” he said while speaking at a paddy harvesting festival and view-exchange meeting with the farmers at Dekar Hoar under Shantiganj upazila.

Sunamganj district administration and Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) office organised the event.

Razzaque, also the Awami League presidium member, said in the current fiscal 2022-23, Boro paddy has been cultivated in about 5 million hectares of land across the country.