Fire at Narayanganj madrasah: 63 hospitalised, 4 in critical condition

Sultan Mahmud Sikder, the resident surgeon at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, told Prothom Alo Tuesday morning that four of the 63 people brought to the hospital had been taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) in critical condition. One of them had been placed on life support.

Sultan Mahmud Sikder added, “None of the students has any signs of burns on their bodies. All of them have respiratory problems. We believe this was caused by smoke inhalation. However, not all of them have suffered damage to their airways. We are also considering discharging some of them.”

The Fire Service’s preliminary assessment is that the fire at the madrasah may have originated from an electrical short circuit.