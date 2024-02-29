‘Enhanced engagement of people would ensure functional community clinic’

The engagement of community people is crucial to ensure a properly functional community clinic as it is a public-private partnership venture, said Syed Modasser Ali, chairman, Community Clinic Health Service Trust (CCHST), under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“Where the Community Group (CG) is active, the community clinic is effective and functional there. Strengthening CG is a must to activate and functionalise the community clinics,” he said at a workshop on Thursday.

The workshop, titled “Role of Community Clinics and Local Government Institutions to Sustain Primary Health Care and Nutrition Services”, was organised at a city hotel in Dhaka, by World Vision Bangladesh (WVB) under USAID’s Nobo Jatra Project II (NJP II).