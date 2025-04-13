Pagla Masjid receives record Tk 92m donations
A record-breaking sum of Tk 91.8 million was found in the donation boxes of the historic Pagla Masjid in Kishoreganj after a daylong counting on Saturday, marking the highest amount ever collected in the mosque’s history.
The previous highest, Tk 82.1 million, was recorded on 30 November 2024.
The donation counting began at 7am and continued till 5pm, spanning 10 hours, with about 401 people involved in the process, said Kishoreganj Deputy Commissioner and President of the Pagla Masjid Committee Fouzia Khan.
She said all the money was later deposited in the Kishoreganj branch of Rupali Bank, while the foreign currencies and gold ornaments found in the donation boxes were secured in the district administration’s treasury.
After a gap of four months and 12 days, the 11 iron donation boxes of the mosque were opened around 7am Saturday. The result was staggering—28 sacks of money, a huge quantity of gold ornaments, and a significant amount of foreign currencies.
Located on the bank of the Narsunda River in the Harua area, Pagla Masjid’s donation boxes are usually opened every three to four months, said mosque officials. This time, they were opened slightly later than usual—and again yielded a record amount.
The collected money was first transferred from the donation boxes into sacks and then poured onto the mosque floor for counting. The counting and its security involved a coordinated effort by teachers and students of Al Jamiyatul Imdadiya and Pagla Masjid’s orphanage, along with bank officials, mosque committee members, and law enforcement personnel.
The process was led by DC Fouzia Khan and Superintendent of Police Mohammad Hasan Chowdhury, who jointly oversaw the opening of the donation boxes at 7am.
Captain Mostafizur, commander of the Kishoreganj Army Camp, along with other army officers and members, were also present during the opening. Also in attendance were Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila Executive Officer Md Ershad Mia, several executive magistrates, Rupali Bank’s AGM Rafiqul Islam, and Khatib of Pagla Masjid Mawlana Ashraf Ali.
The DC said the expenses of the Pagla Masjid and Islamic Complex are met first, and the remaining money is deposited in the bank. From this fund, donations are extended to other mosques, madrasas, and orphanages across the district, as well as to underprivileged and critically ill individuals.
SP Mohammad Hasan Chowdhury said he and his police team ensured full security from the time the boxes were opened, through the transfer and counting, to the safe deposit of the money in the bank. Law enforcement members also guard the donation boxes during other times.
Among the historical landmarks of Kishoreganj, Pagla Masjid stands out as one of the most prominent. Located in the town’s western side, this mosque is believed by many to fulfil heartfelt wishes when donations are made with pure intent. Devotees from across the country regularly visit the mosque to donate not only money but also gold ornaments, cattle, ducks, chickens, and various other items.