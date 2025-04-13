Pagla Masjid receives record Tk 92m donations

A record-breaking sum of Tk 91.8 million was found in the donation boxes of the historic Pagla Masjid in Kishoreganj after a daylong counting on Saturday, marking the highest amount ever collected in the mosque’s history.

The previous highest, Tk 82.1 million, was recorded on 30 November 2024.

The donation counting began at 7am and continued till 5pm, spanning 10 hours, with about 401 people involved in the process, said Kishoreganj Deputy Commissioner and President of the Pagla Masjid Committee Fouzia Khan.

She said all the money was later deposited in the Kishoreganj branch of Rupali Bank, while the foreign currencies and gold ornaments found in the donation boxes were secured in the district administration’s treasury.