RMG workers continue blockade on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway for 48 hrs

Workers of TNZ Apparels factory demonstrate blocking the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur for the third consecutive day demanding their arrears.

They have continued their blockade on the highway for more than 48 hours at a stretch for not receiving their wages even after being promised by the authorities.

The workers were seen carrying out the blockade at Maleker Bari area in the city around 8:00am in the morning today, Monday. Considering the overall situation, a total of 12 factories in the surrounding areas have been announced closed.

More to follow...