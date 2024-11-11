Local News

Gazipur

RMG workers continue blockade on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway for 48 hrs

Correspondent
Gazipur
Workers of TNZ Apparels factory demonstrate blocking the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur for the third consecutive day demanding arrears. Photo taken from Maleker Bari area in the city on 11 November 2024.Prothom Alo

Workers of TNZ Apparels factory demonstrate blocking the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur for the third consecutive day demanding their arrears.

They have continued their blockade on the highway for more than 48 hours at a stretch for not receiving their wages even after being promised by the authorities.

The workers were seen carrying out the blockade at Maleker Bari area in the city around 8:00am in the morning today, Monday. Considering the overall situation, a total of 12 factories in the surrounding areas have been announced closed.

More to follow...

