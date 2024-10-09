Gazipur: Gas crisis hit households, industries

A severe gas crisis caused by low supply hit various parts of the Gazipur district since Tuesday morning, disrupting household activities and industrial operations.

The gas crisis was reported in at least 10 areas including Bhogra, Basan Road, Kodda and Konabari areas of Gazipur town, as well as in Kaliakoir upazila. The crisis also disrupted industrial production in Konabari, Kashimpur and adjacent areas.

Hamida Begum, from the Bhogra area of the town, told Prothom Alo, “Gas pressure has been low over the past couple of months. The fireplace does not light up due to the low pressure of gas, so we have bought gas cylinders to cook food at home.”

Rafiqul Islam, from the Mariali area of the city, said, “I rented a flat with a gas connection at a higher rate. But gas is unavailable during the day and it comes at night and on the weekend.”