Gazipur: Gas crisis hit households, industries
A severe gas crisis caused by low supply hit various parts of the Gazipur district since Tuesday morning, disrupting household activities and industrial operations.
The gas crisis was reported in at least 10 areas including Bhogra, Basan Road, Kodda and Konabari areas of Gazipur town, as well as in Kaliakoir upazila. The crisis also disrupted industrial production in Konabari, Kashimpur and adjacent areas.
Hamida Begum, from the Bhogra area of the town, told Prothom Alo, “Gas pressure has been low over the past couple of months. The fireplace does not light up due to the low pressure of gas, so we have bought gas cylinders to cook food at home.”
Rafiqul Islam, from the Mariali area of the city, said, “I rented a flat with a gas connection at a higher rate. But gas is unavailable during the day and it comes at night and on the weekend.”
Regarding this, deputy managing director of the Gazipur office of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, Suruj Alam said supply of gas is lower than demand, which is resulting in a crisis in households and industries.
Authorities at several factories in Gazipur said a severe gas crisis has hit various industrial areas for the past couple of months. Low pressure of gas halved production.
Factory owners alleged gas pressure dropped to 2-3 psi (pounds per square inch) from a regular pressure of 15 psi. Sometimes it even dropped to zero at some factories. Disruption in production may cause loss so factories are using diesel-powered generators. It increases production costs.
Habibur Rahman is a general manager at a factory in the Konabari area. He said they have been facing a gas crisis for a long time and lodged complaints but it did not work. So, production fell by 50 per cent at their factory.
There are various industries across Sadar, Konabari and Kaliakoir upazilas and these factories are mostly run on natural gas. Fear looms large now whether the readymade garment factories could deliver their foreign work orders on time.
Many also expressed concerns that if this gas crisis persists many factories will be forced to close their operations.
Abidur Rahman is a director at a factory in Chandana intersection of Gazipur. He told Prothom Alo an acute gas crisis has disrupted production at their factory for a week. This will cause a huge loss. If foreign work orders are not delivered on time, the crisis will intensify. Then it will become impossible to pay workers’ wages.
Titas Gas’ Gazipur office manager (transmission and distribution) Md Redwan told Prothom Alo, “We cannot supply gas in Gazipur as per the demand, causing a low pressure of gas at households and industries. New LSG (liquefied synthetic gas) will arrive in the country on 15 October, supply might increase after that.”
No gas in Chandra for 3 months
Residential customers have been suffering the worst with no gas for the past three months in various areas, including Latifpur, Pirerteki, Janerchala and Taan Kaliakoir, which fall under the jurisdiction of Chandra zone office in Kaliakoir upazila.
People were compelled to purchase gas cylinders, fireplaces and wood to cook food.
Customers alleged they pay gas bills regularly despite no supply of the gas. They even complained to the upazila nirbahi officer and the Chandra zone office, but the issue was not resolved.
Angered over the matter, people of those areas laid siege to the Chandra zone office of Titas Gas on Monday and staged demonstrations. Later, police rushed to the spot and calmed the situation.
Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, Nabinagar-Chandra zone marketing office manager Khorshed Alam said, “This is a national issue. It is impossible for us to solve it unless the crisis is resolved nationally.”